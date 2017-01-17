Sushant's journey from background dancer to a star 

Sushant Singh Rajput, who wooed everyone with his stellar performance in MS Dhoni's biopic, surprised the audience with his amazing dancing skills at the Filmfare awards held on January 14.

Before joining the industry, Sushant Singh Rajput was a part of Shaimak Dawar's dance group.The last time he performed on the Filmfare Awards stage was in the early 2000's as a part of the background crew with stars like Hrithik Roshan during his dancing days.

From being an engineering student to background dancer and finally a star, the journey has been quite phenomenal for Sushant.

Hailing from a small town, Sushant is an example of how hard work and dedication play a crucial role in helping you achieve your dreams irrespective of your background.