Sushant begins preparation for 'Chanda Mama Door Ke'

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has started preparing for his role for the upcoming Hindi film Chanda Mama Door Ke.

Sushant on Tuesday shared a photograph of flight journals titled Apollo 11 and Chanda Mama Door Ke Apollo Programme. Apollo 11 was the spaceflight that landed the first two humans, who were Americans, on the Moon.

"I'd always wondered how (Neil) Armstrong, Buzz (Aldrin) and Michael (Collins) were feeling during those nine days to the Moon. Well, now I know... Flight journal Apollo 11," Sushant captioned image.

Sushant, who was last seen on screen in the biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, will reportedly be playing an astronaut in Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan's directorial.

Other details about the space adventure film are still under wraps.