Sunny Leone is the new mom in B-town!

Actress Sunny Leone has revealed that the rumours of her becoming a mother are indeed true and she is very excited about the newest addition to her family.

Sunny and her husband Daniel Webber have adopted a 21 month old girl from Latur, Maharashtra and have named her Nisha Kaur Webber. The actress posted a picture of Nisha on her social media handle.

The new parents are thrilled with the experience of a child entering their life and are looking forward to the changes that will now take place.

Sunny was quoted as saying, "She's an angel! The moment you look at her and she smiles back it just melts your heart. It makes my day whenever my daughter smiles back at me. Parenthood is a new experience for me and Daniel but it is the most important aspect of life. I want Nisha to grow up as a strong and individual woman".