Sunny Leone 'excited' to be on auction platform

Actress Sunny Leone says she is excited to be a part of an action organised by Uber Dreams, an e-commerce start-up platform built to fulfil dreams with curated experiences.

The platform on Friday announced the auction on July 25-30.

The highest bidder will get a chance to spend an entire day of fun filled activities with the "Jism 2" star, ending with an exclusive dinner.

"Uber Dreams is a unique start-up featuring famous personalities for auctions and experiences. I am excited to be on their auction platform where I get a chance to engage and connect with my fans..." Sunny said in a statement.

The 36-year-old actress says it is an "amazing concept".

"Where people are on the auction block and one can bid to spend time with their favorite personality making their dreams come true," she added.

Uber Dreams auctions was launched with actress Shilpa Shetty and the highest bidder got to spend two days with her at a yoga ashram in Jaipur for a health and fitness session as a VIP guest.

The platform will enable users to meet and greet sport stars and screen idols, to get romantic meals cooked by Michelin Star chefs at their home, to attend mentoring sessions by business tycoons and to get internships with top companies from India and all around the globe.

"Having Sunny Leone on our auction will be exciting leading to visibility and a great bidding process at Uber Dreams. We are hoping for a roaring success given Sunny's personality and ability to connect with fans," Savan Daru, Co-Founder and CEO added.

Part of the revenue generated on both the experiences and auctions platform will go to charities like People for Animals, CRY, Virat Kohli Foundation, Reef watch, Voice of Martyrs, NAB and others.