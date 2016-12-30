Suggest a title, get an iPhone: Rajkumar Hirani

Ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, who is known for his out-of-the-box concepts, has yet again come up with a novel idea and this time for the title of a movie.



Based on Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, the film will be directed by Hirani.



If sources are to be believed, Hirani has organised a competition for the best title that is open to all his team members and everyone, including Ranbir and Sonam to the junior most members of the team, can give their suggestions for the movie’s name.



Hirani has kept a box in his office where everyone is asked to drop their suggestions. The box will be opened in January and the best title will be chosen.



The story doesn’t end there, the person whose suggestion title will be chosen would be given a high-end phone worth Rs. 92000 as a prize.