Success without failure has no excitement: Boman

Actor Boman Irani believes that one must taste success as well as failure to maintain excitement in life.

"Success without failure has no excitement in life. I do believe in luck, but when it comes to getting a break in the film industry, hard work does matter.

"That makes me believe that if a person is hard working, knows exactly what it takes to be an actor, I think he or she will make it at some point in life," Boman said during a session on "The Journey: Life, Learning & Leadership Lessons", organised by the Ficci Ladies Organisation (FLO) here on Friday.

The actor, who made his Bollywood acting debut with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. at the age of 44, said: "It wasn't hard for me to get a film, but I struggled during the years before I forayed into movies. It takes a lifetime of hard work to get there, so the struggle had already happened."

"I had kind of paid my dues doing 14 years of theatre. When I got ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.', I was so taken up by the story and I met Rajkumar Hirani for the first time and I said, ‘This is a guy I'd like to work with'."

"So getting a film was not as difficult as the years I'd spent before it as a photographer or as a theatre actor and before that as a shopkeeper. So it wasn't much of a struggle, but the struggle of life was very much there for 44 years," he added.