Subhan Nadiadwala the new charmer in B-town?

Young stars in the B-town are quite bright to make their presence felt in the industry and the same can be said for Sajid Nadiadwala's son Subhan Nadiadwala.

Subhan, who is just 15, was seen on the sets of Judwaa 2, assisting and helping out during his summer vacations.

Subhan being the son of one of Bollywood's most prolific producers is very much grounded and down to earth, and is determined to start his innings in B-town from scratch.

The young boy is quite chivalrous as he was seen on the sets of Judwaa 2 learning and observing things. He impressed everyone on the sets with his 'happy go lucky' attitude.

Varun Dhawan, the lead of the film was heard joking with the young boy, "Subhan you could be the Raja and Prem of Judwaa 3”. Not only Varun but everyone is quite amused by Subhan as he has some skills up his sleeves and also maintains his fitness regime at this young age.

Probably it's too soon to say anything about the young boy's career in Bollywood, but many people already see a rising star in him.