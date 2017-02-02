Style file: What's Shraddha Kapoor's favourite outfit?

Shraddha Kapoor has always been a head-turner with her simple yet elegant looks on screen and with subtle looks on the red carpet. But there is something that she loves to wear more than her gowns and dresses.

The actress loves wearing sneakers, track pants and a T-shirt.

She is seen mostly in track pants and a T-shirt with specs and sneakers when she steps out for non-glam events and casual meetings.

When asked about her favourite outfit, T-shirts and track pants, she quipped.

On being asked whether she minds being spotted by the paparazzi in her casual look, Shraddha said that she has absolutely no qualms as she feels extremely comfortable in casuals.

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the film 'Ok Jaanu' alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. Although the movie bombed at the box-office, their chemistry was loved by all.