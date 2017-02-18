Style File: Neil Nitin Mukesh-Rukmini Sahay dazzle in green!

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and his wife Rukmini Sahay gave major couple goals when they appeared nicely colour coordinated in green for their wedding reception on Friday in Mumbai.

Dressed in designer Manav Gangwani’s creation, Neil and Rukmini chose to be colour coordinated and looked every bit regal in the green ensemble.

The ceremony witnessed a galaxy of stars from Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Rekha to the 'monkey' couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, all made it a point to wish Neil on his special day.

Neil and Rukmini took wedding vows in a lavish ceremony in Udaipur on February 9.

Rukmini comes from an aviation industry while Neil is a Bollywood actor, whose family has been around for the last 50 years. The duo settled for an arranged marriage.