Style File: Kareena Kapoor shines in gold post pregnancy

Just 46 days after her pregnancy, Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is back on the ramp to slay the viewers with her oh-so-glamourous avatar.

At the Lakme Fashion Week 2017, Kareena Kapoor Khan walked the ramp as a showstopper for ace designer Anita Dongre. She looked every bit stunning in a beautiful gold and white ensemble created by the designer as she provided a memorable grand finale of the Lakme Fashion Week on Sunday.

Kareena, who is the face of Lakme Absolute, made her first appearance on the ramp post the birth of her son Taimur Ali Khan.The 36-year-old actress made heads turn as she walked the runway in a long off-white gown paired with a beautiful gold jacket with embellishments.

While most of the actors would shy away from making a public appearance post-pregnancy, the unfazed actor expressed her excitement about getting back to work, "It feels amazing. It's just been day 46 (post delivery) and it feels great. The idea is to do what I have been always loved to do, which is work. It is a part of my DNA, it's a part of me. It's never going to change."

The Jab We Met actor sported minimal make-up done by international make-up artiste Donald Simrock, who handles popular Hollywood names like Ashley Judd, Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears, Eva Mendes and Cindy Crawford.

The five-day fashion event began on February 1 hosted over 90 designers including veterans like Tarun Tahiliani, Ritu Kumar, Payal Singhal, Falguni and Shane Peacock and many others showcasing their latest line at the event, which was held at the Reliance Jio Garden in Mumbai.