SRK to virtually join 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' trailer launch

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is vacationing with family in Los Angeles, will virtually be present on Friday afternoon for the trailer launch of his upcoming film "Jab Harry Met Sejal".



"Shah Rukh will be taking a break from his personal time to join the team virtually for 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'," a spokesperson from the film's team said in a statement on Thursday.



"The audiences have been introduced to the characters of Harry and Sejal via our mini trails while the songs further add to the fun bond shared by Shah Rukh and Anushka. Launching our trailer two weeks before the film's release will serve to trace the journey and give further insights into what happens in the film," the statement added.



Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film will be releasing on August 4.