SRK to release Jab Harry Met Sejal's trailer via video conferencing!

The teasers and songs of Jab Harry met Sejal are all the rage among audiences and finally the trailer of the much awaited film will soon be released by Shah Rukh Khan via video conferencing from Los Angeles, California, sources said.

SRK, who is vacationing with his family in Los Angeles will join the team of JHMS via video conference and will also interact with fans and reporters present at the trailer launch in a Mumbai multiplex.

Jab Harry met Sejal stars SRK as Harry who embarks on a journey to find the perfect ring for the female protagonist Sejal's wedding played by Anushka Sharma.

The fans will definitely miss King Khan at the launch but the actor is humble enough to make it up by promoting the film while on vacation!

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab Harry met Sejal is set to release on 4 August, 2017.