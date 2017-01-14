SRK's Makar Sankranti gift is a new Garba anthem from 'Raees'

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, SRK released a Gujarati song 'Udi Udi Jaye' from his upcoming flick 'Raees' where he is seen flying kites, grooving to Garba beats while celebrating the harvest festival.

Sukhwinder Singh's groovy rendition 'Udi Udi Jaye' has become an instant hit amongst Gujaratis, as it highlights the festivities associated with Makar Sankranti which is one of the most popular festivals of the state and also features Garba -- the traditional folk dance that defines Gujarat.

Be it the energetic 'Chaiya Chaiya' from the movie 'Dil Se' or the melodious 'Haule Haule' from 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi', the SRK-Sukhwinder Singh combine have always doled out tracks that have went on to become chartbusters and a treat for music lovers.

'Raees' directed by National award winning director Rahul Dholakia, is all set to hit the theatres on January 25.