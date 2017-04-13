SRK meets his 'fav' Warren Beatty

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan met his favourite star -- Hollywood legend Warren Beatty.

Shah Rukh, who delivered his first speech in TED Talk in Vancouver earlier this week, tweeted on Saturday to share a photograph of himself along with Beatty.

"After a whirlwind travelling spree, spent a quiet evening with friends in Los Angeles and met one of my fav stars...Warren Beatty," he captioned the image.

Beatty has been nominated for 14 Academy Awards. In 1999, he was awarded the Academy's highest honour, the Irving G. Thalberg Award.

Beatty has been nominated for 18 Golden Globe Awards, winning six, including the Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award, which he was honoured with in 2007.

Among his Golden Globe-nominated films are Splendor in the Grass, Bonnie and Clyde, Shampoo, Dick Tracy, Bugsy and Rules Don't Apply, all of which he also produced.

Earlier this year, Beatty was part of the Oscar blunder which saw the musical La La Land announced as the winner of the coveted Best Picture accolade instead of Moonlight.