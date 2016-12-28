SRK invited to star guest on season two of 'Dirk Gently'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been invited to star guest on season two of American science-fiction series "Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency" by the show's executive producer Arvind Ethan David.

The BBC drama, based on the Douglas Adams' novel series of the same name, centres on the titular holistic detective who investigates cases involving the supernatural.

It all started when the 51-year-old Bollywood star, who was clueless about the TV adaptation of the popular novel, posted a picture of himself on Twitter writing, "Dirk Gently is a TV series!! And I didn't know it! Woe is to me. Sorry, Adams. The pic is for no apparent reason."

SRK's tweet caught the attention of David, who then gave an offer to the actor to guest star on the show.

"Amazing to discover that @iamsrk is a #dirkgently fan.

Come guest star in #Season2," he then tweeted.

In another tweet, an excited David wrote, "It's possible I got a bit too excited that #ShahRukhKhan likes #dirkgently -- do you think he noticed?"

The actor was quick to accept the invitation as he posted, "Let me know the time and place. Will figure out my own accommodation!"

At last, David locked the deal with his tweet- "Done and done."

The show features Hollywood stars Samuel Barnett, Elijah Wood, Hannah Marks and Fiona Dourif.