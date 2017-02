Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, whose latest film Raees released in Egypt and Jordan on Wednesday, hopes the audiences enjoys it.

"Raees releases in Egypt and Jordan today. Hope you all enjoy it, and thanks for watching Indian films. My love to you all," Shah Rukh tweeted.

The film, directed by Rahul Dholakia, is about a Muslim bootlegger in Gujarat. Also starring Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, the movie opened in India to a largely positive response.