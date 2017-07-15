SRK delights himself to traditional thali in Jaipur

Jab Harry met Sejal has created quite the buzz among fans and the makers are making sure that they hit the right note with the audience.

Shah Rukh Khan aka Harry from the movie has been receiving immense admiration from fans and this time his admiration comes from the historic city of Jaipur. A well-known Rajasthani restaurant hosted SRK's arrival in Jaipur and made sure that the actor treats himself by indulging in authentic Rajasthani Thali which is the one of the best things about Jaipur.

The actor was seen delighting himself to the taste of the famous dish Dal Baati Churma. The restaurant made sure that the King Khan is treated with a royal ambience and created the same for him.

Shah Rukh was much obliged with the hospitality he received as he was presented with a unique and historic sword with a 'Tikka' ceremony and a Pagdi' presented to him.

"I had just heard of Dal Baati churma. It's fantastic and really delicious. I wonder how people finish this food. It's really filling and very tasty. For me it's a first, now I will come here once in every three months at least," Shah Rukh, who was overwhelmed with the experience, said.

After relishing the traditional thali, the actor then got into the skin of his character, Harry, who is a guide in the movie and explored one of India's largest forts, Mehrangarh Fort, in Jodhpur.

Hundreds of people made their way to the location just to catch a glimpse of SRK.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab Harry met Sejal is set to release on August 4, 2017.