SRK, Anushka relish 'paan' in Varanasi

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan along with actress Anushka Sharma and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali promoted their forthcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal here on Monday and tasted 'paan' from a 70-year-old shop.



While driving through the streets of the city, Shah Rukh, Anushka and Ali made an impromptu stop at a local betel leaf vendor shop to taste the flavour the city had to offer, said a statement.



They got surprised when they learnt that the shop named "Tambulam Paan" has been there since a long time.



Sharing his experience of the visit, Shah Rukh tweeted: "Harry, Sejal and Imtiaz had a great time in Varanasi... Thank you all for coming and big thanks to Manoj Tiwari. Jab Harry Met Sejal in Varanasi."



Before Varanasi, the team promoted the film in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Jodhpur and Jaipur.



Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jab Harry met Sejal is slated for a release on Frida