Sports builds nation's identity: Big B

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who was invited as chief guest for a table tennis championship here, says sports builds the identity of a nation, and he feels India is "building well".



Amitabh, a sports enthusiast, posted on his blog: "Sports builds the identity of a nation... We are building well."



On table tennis, Big B posted: "Table Tennis that most common of all games that we all play during our growing years now comes to India as a league...with teams and competition and players of International standings playing their hearts out."



"I am invited to the finals to witness some extraordinary play, deliver the heaviest trophy ever in weight that I may have lifted to the winning team and then... Rush away to avoid the confetti and the sparklers on the winners."



The actor was invited to the final match of the inaugural CEAT Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), the country's newest franchise sports league.



Falcons TTC emerged champions after beating Shazé Challengers 14-9 in the final on Sunday.



On the work front, Amitabh is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film 102 Not Out. He will be seen sharing screen space with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.



The 74-year-old actor will also be seen with superstar Aamir Khan in the upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan.