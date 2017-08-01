Speculations around 'Simran' false, totally fabricated: Hansal Mehta

Director Hansal Mehta has trashed all "speculations" around the Kangana Ranaut-starrer "Simran", saying that they are "false, malicious and totally fabricated".

Mehta dismissed the reports that Kangana had taken over editing of the trailer after being unhappy over the first cut.

"All this speculation is false, malicious and totally fabricated. I collaborate closely with my team and my actors are an integral part of that collaboration. It angers me that every time some malicious gossip has to be spread people meaninglessly drag Kangana into their stupid machinations. She is a valued friend, actor and collaborator. Period," Mehta said in a statement.

"I'm even more hurt that some malicious person chooses to drag my relationship with Vishal Bhardwaj into this malice. Vishal is one of my dearest friends and if I am making films today it is because of him. I would never say anything that could remotely even hurt or upset somebody I love so dearly and to whom I am so grateful," he added.

Co-producer Bhushan Kumar said he is saddened by the reports as they put the film in a negative light.

"We are very saddened with this news. Her (Kangana) sitting on the edit table is completely false. We all work as a team and her feedback on every promo and plan is crucial. At the end, the film is a director's vision and the film campaign will stay close to that only," Kumar said.

"Simran" is set to release on September 15.