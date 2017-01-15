Sonam requests fans not to get personal and troll

National Award winning actress Sonam Kapoor has urged fans and social media users not to get personal and troll celebrities.

Sonam, who was trolled on social media for misquoting the national anthem in her column that she writes for a publishing house, posted the request on Twitter on Sunday.

"I request my followers and fans not to hate someone and get personal towards other celebrities. Be better than that. Please remember imitation is the best form of flattery. And it just showcases admiration. Please don't get personal and troll," Sonam posted.

On April 21, a part of the actress' column went viral on the internet highlighting her misquoted lines from the anthem.

It read: "I love my country but for some of you - and you're the bigots, not me - I become ‘anti-national' only because I ask questions or choose to be critical. Listen to the national anthem… recall the line you heard as kids, ‘Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Issai…'".

The column was her way of expressing anguish at being trolled by people and the trend of trolling on the net lately.

In the past, the actress has been trolled for talking about the four-day meat ban in Mumbai in 2015.

Sonam had said that "India will remain a third world country because of the intolerant misogynistic close minded few".