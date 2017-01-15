Sonam Kapoor gaga over Swara's 'Anaarkali of Aaraah' act

Actress Sonam Kapoor says she has watched Swara Bhaskar's upcoming film Anaarkali Of Aaraah and feels it brings out the subject of female empowerment in its most entertaining form.

"The one person who has my back at all times, my sister and one of my best friends Swara Bhaskar. Her new movie Anarkali Of Aaraah is going to be out soon and I have the honour of putting it out there," Sonam posted on Instagram on Saturday.

"Swara you're the most talented and amazing individual and it is my honour to be your friend," she added.

Sonam released the first teaser of the film on Saturday.

"So, I've seen this movie (obviously I get to see it first) and I've howled and cried at how magnificent Swara is in it. To see female empowerment at its most entertaining and heart-wrenching see the teaser," said Sonam, who will also be seen with Swara in Veerey Di Wedding.

Anaarkali Of Aaraah is slated to release on March 24.