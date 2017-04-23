Simran teaser: Kangana Ranaut springs a surprise

After giving a smashing performance in Rangoon, National Award winning actress Kangana Ranaut is back with her quirky side in Simran. The film's teaser was released by the director on Monday.

In the teaser, Kangana, who plays the role of a Gujarati NRI named Praful Patel aka Simran, shows her various moods while donning different wigs, dancing and running inside a grocery store. Her outlook in the teaser bears a strong resemblance with her character in Tanu Weds Manu.

By looking at the teaser, one gets a feeling that Kangana's character is full of life mostly like her other characters -- in Queen and Tanu Weds Manu series.

Kangana has collaborated with filmmaker Hansal Mehta for the very first time.

Simran is slated for release on 15 September.

(With inputs from angencies)