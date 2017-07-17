Sidharth Malhotra recreates Bobby moment!

The recently launched trailer of the upcoming movie A Gentleman: Sundar, Susheel, Riksy gave us a glimpse of the gentleman aka Sidharth and his daily routine. A Gentleman surely lives up to his reputation of being Sundar, Susheel and Risky as the makers of the movie recreates a famous scene from a 70's super hit.

One of the scenes in the trailer of the movie showcases a homely Gaurav's forehead smeared with flour just like Dimple Kapadia from the 1973 super hit movie, Bobby.

In the scene, Sidharth can be seen welcoming Kavya aka Jacqueline at the door with flour all over his forehead. Probably the Susheel Gaurav wants to impress his ladylove with his cooking skills!

The scene is a complete throwback moment to the yesteryear actress who was seen in the exact same moment in her super hit movie, Bobby.

"It's obviously a Bobby reference, that was the idea. But we decided to make it a little more interesting by making Sid recreate the moment. We had to show to complete opposite characters and wanted to play it up with Sid for the homely Gaurav. So this seemed like the most funny and appropriate introductory scene between Gaurav and Kavya," director Raj Nidimoru explains,

The film is a complete dosage of action, comedy and romance and features Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles with Suniel Shetty and Darshan Kumar (Mary Kom fame) in pivotal roles.

Directed by Raj & DK, A Gentleman is set to release on August 25, 2017.