Sidharth Malhotra, one of the most desirable men of Bollywood celebrates his 32nd birthday on Monday. From playing a high school student to a top shot villain, Sidharth has really come a long way. Although the actor has always been very guarded about his private life, here’ some facts every Sidharth Malhotra fan should know about him:-

1) ‘Student of the year’ wasn’t supposed to be his first film, it happened accidently. He was chosen long ago for the movie ‘Fashion’ opposite Priyanka Chopra but due to his contract with Gladrags he couldn’t take up the project.

2) Before becoming a model, Sidharth made his television debut on the hit show, ‘Prithiviraj Chauhan’ along with Actor Rajat Tokas.

3) Sidharth had an extremely successful modelling career before joining the film industry. He has walked ramps in Paris, Milan and New York. He has even modelled for the famous fashion designer Roberto Cavali.

4) Other than being a great actor, Sidharth is a great artist too. He loves to doodle and sketch cartoons in his free time.

5) Alia Bhatt wasn’t the only girl in Sidharth’s life. Before joining the film industry he was dating a South African model Natalie and he then dated Brazilian model Izabelle Leite.

