'Shubh...' deals with issue of erectile dysfunction

Film-maker Aanand L Rai says even though his upcoming production Shubh Mangal Saavdhan deals with erectile dysfunction, the movie does not have any vulguar content that might make family audiences uncomfortable.



The Tanu Weds Manu director says so far they have not faced any troubles with the CBFC.



"There will definitely be an age group (for the film).



There is nothing double meaning in it. It has been treated very carefully. Our team was very conscious that an entire family should be comfortable watching the movie," Aanand told reporters here.



The filmmaker was speaking at the trailer launch of the movie. Directed by RS Prasanna, the film features Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.



This is the second time that the duo will be seen on screen post Dum Laga Ke Haisha.



"We have become great friends while working on this film. We were friends during 'Dum Laga Ke...' also but during this film, we were really there for each other," Bhumi said.



To this, Ayushmann added that they both have "evolved as performers."



Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is an adaptation of the Tamil movie Kalyana Samayal Saadham and the lead actors said they did not watch the original for reference.



"Prasanna didn't want us to watch the film. We had to approach it in a new way without any reference. We have a great director, writer and Aanand sir, so we were well guided in the film," Bhumi said.



"It's not a remake, it's a rebirth. The story is different but the crux of the film is the same, that is erectile dysfunction. I really enjoyed doing the film," Ayushmann added.



The film is scheduled to release on September 1.