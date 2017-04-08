Shraddha Kapoor to play badminton star Saina Nehwal in biopic

Actress Shraddha Kapoor has confirmed that she will play ace badminton player Saina Nehwal in her biopic, titled Saina.

Shraddha took to Twitter to share the news and said she is honoured to be given the opportunity to essay the star shuttler on the big screen.

“SAINA NEHWAL - The former World no 1 badminton player. An Indian girl. An inspiration to millions. A youth icon in the truest sense. @NSaina,” Shraddha posted.

“Her journey to the top has been fascinating and I am honored to be given this opportunity to play her in my next film 'SAINA' (sic).”

The 30-year-old actress, who is also part of another biopic Haseena based on Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar, said “Saina” is going to be her most difficult film till date.

“The preparation for this film is going to be very, very challenging. It's probably going to be my most difficult film till date... Wish me luck everyone.”

Saina will be directed by Amol Gupte, who has helmed Stanley Ka Dabba and Hawa Hawaai.