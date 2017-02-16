Shraddha Kapoor to emulate Haseena Parkar on screen



Shraddha Kapoor, who is busy shooting for Haseena Parker's biopic, will be seen in the same clothes as the ones owned by Haseena Parkar in real life.

The Ok Jaanu actress is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of her character. Shraddha went to Parkar's house to understand her lifestyle, she also got to know a lot about her dressing style through her wardrobe.

The costume designer is working very closely with Shraddha to design the perfect outfit that would match with Parkar's clothes.

The actress went to the markets and picked up accessories like nose rings, hair clips to handbags, chappals that would suit her character.

After a not so successful Ok Jaanu, Shraddha Kapoor is excited to work in a biopic for the first time and that too playing the character on which the biopic is based.