Showbiz a different ball game now: Meghna Naidu

Actress Meghna Naidu, who has been part of the entertainment industry for over 15 years, feels the showbiz scenario has changed as there are more actors now in numbers.

"My journey in showbiz has been wonderful. I had some great years of work. Of course, now the scenario of work has changed and there are five times more number of actors since I started," Meghna said in a statement.

"It is a different ball game now. But I am still doing the work I want to do and will stay in showbiz till I want," added the actress, who has appeared in southern and Bollywood films like "Prudhvi Narayana", "Katthegalu Saar Katthegalu", "Mashooka" and "Vaitheeswaran".

Besides films, Meghna has also made a name for herself on the small screen. She was last seen on the popular Colors show "Sasural Simar Ka".

"Working in movies is a dream... the stories to the cast to the shoot... everything is planned and properly executed. On the other hand, TV is more relatable to the audience. It's a dream that most housewives and kids want to live," she said.

"I think we should not compare movies and TV. They are very different," she said.