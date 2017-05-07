  1. Home
Shooting of Ajay Devgn's Marathi film begins

Ajay Devgn (PHOTO: Facebook)

Actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn's second Marathi film, yet untitled, went on floors on Sunday.

"Muhurat day for the Marathi film in our production. Best of luck guys," Ajay tweeted on Sunday along with a photo of the Muhurat shot.

In the image, the cast members, including Nana Patekar, are seen smiling as actress Kajol poses with a clapperboard to begin the shooting of the film, directed by Satish Rajwade.

Rajwade, who has also acted in Hindi films like Vaastav: The Reality, is known for helming Marathi movies such as Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai 2 and Premachi Goshta.

Nana and Ajay have co-starred in films such as Apaharan and Raajneeti.

Ajay had earlier produced the Marathi film Vitti Dandu.

