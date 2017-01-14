Shooting for Sanjay Dutt biopic begins

Filmmaker Rajkummar Hirani says the first shot for actor Sanjay Dutt's biopic has been taken and there is excitement among the film's team.

"First shot taken now for Sanjay Dutt's biopic. Canning a very funny scene. Excitement in cast and crew," Hirani, who has previously helmed blockbusters like "PK", "3 Idiots" and "Munna Bhai M.B.B.S", tweeted on Saturday.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen on the big screen in filmmaker Karan Johar's multi-starrer "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil", will essay the role of Sanjay in the upcoming biopic.

The biopic will reportedly feature Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor as well