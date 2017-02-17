Shooting at RK Studios huge occasion in my life: Imtiaz Ali

Filmmaker Imitiaz Ali recently shot a portion of his upcoming movie with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma at the renowned RK Studious in Chembur.



The 45-year-old director called the moment a 'huge occasion' in his life and shared a picture of himself standing in front of the gate of one of Bollywood's most iconic shooting sets.



"Shooting in Raj Kapoor's studio - a huge occasion in my life!" wrote Ali alongside the photo.



The Tamasha helmer and his team filmed at the studio for almost a week and he was grateful to work in an ambience of cinematic brilliance.



"We shot there for six days and I was constantly surrounded by the shadows of the great cinema that has been made here. Gratitude," added Ali.