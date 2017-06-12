Shilpa Shetty to walk for Monisha Jaising at ICW 2017

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, who is one of the fittest names in the industry, is going to turn showstopper for designer Monisha Jaising at the India Couture Week (ICW) 2017.

Jaising is set to unfold her most colossal collection "Opera" at the fashion gala on July 28 at the Taj Palace hotel, here and the designer says that the actress is the only one who will do justice to her show.

"As soon as I met Shilpa, it immediately struck me that she is the only one to do justice to the showstopper ensemble. Not only is she stunningly beautiful, but also one of the fittest actresses in the industry. She is the ultimate Monisha Jaising woman," she told IANS.

The collection, to be shown on fashion runway, will have a theatrical variation of fabrics composed of lamé, velvet metallics, tulle, chikankari, Italian organza, banarasi, metallic satin and much more. There will be lehengas, evening dresses, cocktail saris, evening gowns, crop tops and ball skirts.

The seven-day fashion event will start on July 24.