Sheila Sandhu turns director with 'Acceptance'

Sheila Sandhu, who earlier produced Seema Biswas-starrer short film "Holding Back", has made her debut as a director with her second short film "Acceptance".



"'Acceptance' is my dream project. I had to face a lot of struggle in making this short film. Being based in Malaysia, looking after project being produced in India is difficult," Sandhu, owner of Osh Productions, said in a statement.



"My film, which was earlier supposed to be directed by Ashok R. Kondke, was then directed by me. I explored and got a cap of direction too. Now I am producer, writer and director of my film," she added.



Talking about the film, Sandhu said: "The story is based upon parenthood. The movie will touch people's soul. Our society has become a ‘dog eat dog' world. Humanity hardly exists. I hope with this film people who are well settled and are rich will reach out to the less fortunate."



"Above all, it will explain that to be a parent you always don't need to give birth to a child. Parenthood is very special to enjoy and you need a heart for that."



Sandhu will hold a screening for the short film on August 11.