Shattered about my top-notch scenes being edited: Kangana Ranaut

Actor Kangana Ranaut says despite some of the top-notch scenes being edited from the film Rangoon, she is happy with the response it is getting.

"Those scenes were my top-notch performances and I was shattered when I came to know about the edit. I thought without those scenes my performance would be regarded as satisfactory and it won't be appreciated that much. Despite that, people loved it. I am very happy," Kangana said at a media interaction here on Friday.

"Some of my favourite scenes, which were important for the graph of my work were edited. I prepare my character's graph in a linear pattern so when I saw the film Vishal Ji explained why the editing was legitimate," the Queen" actor said.

On being asked about compliments from the industry, she said: "More than I expected. Many from industry have complimented and messaged me which is a very sweet gesture."

The period romantic drama, directed by Vishal Bharadwaj stars Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, besides Kangana in lead roles.

