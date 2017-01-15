Sharing cottage with Shahid, a nightmare: Kangana Ranaut

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is busy promoting her upcoming flick Rangoon talks about sharing the cottage with co-star Shahid Kapoor.

As the place where they were shooting was a remote area and no pucca house was located to accommodate the cast and crew of Rangoon, they were made to stay in a makeshift cottage.

Since the cottage was filled with people, not everyone could have their personal space at all times. Shahid Kapoor is a big fan of hip-hop music and prefers playing music every morning to get into the groove. Kangana, on the other hand, prefers serene and soft music.

Reminiscing about her cottage days in Arunachal Pradesh, Kangana shared, “ We were shooting in a remote location where a little makeshift cottage was erected. Shahid and I were sharing the cottages with our respective teams. Every morning, I would wake up to this mad hip- hop music. And he would exercise listening to crazy trance and techno songs blasting from the speakers. I was fed up and wanted to shift out. Sharing the cottage with Shahid was a nightmare,”

The idea of putting everyone together in a cottage was to build a good rapport amongst the cast for a smooth filmmaking experience.

Talking about shooting in a hostile terrain, Kangana said, “Initially, it was a bit taxing because I was suddenly taken from an urban location to an extremely remote location with no network. But, gradually, it became a lot easier since I am a mountain girl. But Shahid would often freak out,” she adds.

Rangoon is an intense drama revolving around love, deceit and war, starring Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banners, Rangoon is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2017.