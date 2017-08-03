Shameful that women have to fight for equal pay: Kiran Rao

Filmmaker Kiran Rao said it is sad that women have been suppressed through generations and it is “shameful” that they have to fight for equal pay even today.

The director said women have always had to struggle to fight for their rights.

“Historically, girls and women have been suppressed. It's known to all that for 1,000 years, women have been given secondary position. Not in India, but in other parts of the world women got voting rights much later.

“All over the world, women have to struggle to get their rights and recognition. If we talk about pay, the fact that women have to fight for 'equal pay for equal work' is shameful,” Kiran told reporters.

She was speaking at the trailer launch of her upcoming production, “Secret Superstar”, on Friday.

“I just want to tell women that the best message through this film is that don't be scared to dream. Don't be scared to desire or want things. It's your right to have freedom, to follow your heart and dreams,” she added.

The film features Zaira Wasim, Meher Vij and Aamir Khan in lead roles. It chronicle the story of a child who aspires to be a singer.

At the event, her husband actor Aamir was also present. When asked if she has acting ambitions the “Dangal” star said, “I have been requesting her to act for the longest time because she is fantastic.

“When we were working on 'Dhobi Ghat', she used to read out Yasmin's (Kriti Malhotra) role so well. I was tired of telling her that she should take up this role but she was adamant that she only wants to direct,” he said.

Kiran, however, said she would rather do theatre than take up acting in films.

“In college, I enjoyed acting. I learnt a lot from it and it helped me while I was directing my film. But I have no real intentions to act. I do have an interest in theatre though. I feel when I retire, I would like to do theatre.”

The 43-year-old filmmaker, who last directed the 2011 “Dhobi Ghat”, said she is keen to helm a movie soon.

“I am trying to write something and hope to complete a script which I eventually make. I have a lot of interest in that subject. The work is on. Hopefully I'll be able to make a film soon. Even I really want to make,” she said.