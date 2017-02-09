Shahid, Saif are very special: Kangana Ranaut

Actress Kangana Ranaut says her Rangoon co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are incredible actors and she is fortunate to share screen space with them.

Rangoon a love story set against the backdrop of World War II and brings together the three actors on-screen for the first time.

"They are incredible actors. They are amazing with Vishal Bhardwaj sir (director) and he has given them wonderful characters in the films that he did with them. They are both very special, very natural and spontaneous.

"I feel fortunate to be working with great actors like them. I liked Saif as Langda Tyagi in Omkara and Shahid was incredible in Haider. They (Bhardwaj and Saif and Vishal and Shahid) have great tuning and they had the same energy for this film (Rangoon)," Kangana told.

Praising Bhardwaj the 29-year-old actress says that the filmmaker has the courage to deal with subjects which no one will ever think of bringing on-screen.

"He has the courage to take on subjects which are different like Rangoon is a love story in the backdrop of world war II. It is a very courageous move and not many filmmakers will present a love story in the rugged and rustic backdrop of war."