Actor Shahid Kapoor was ecstatic after winning Best Actor (Male) at Filmfare for his performance in "Udta Punjab", and says more than any film, the trophy honours cinema with strong content.

Shahid shared the award with Manoj Bajpayee for "Aligarh". The 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards was held here on Saturday night.

He tweeted: "Thank you Abhishek Chaubey and Sudip Sharma for conceiving Tommy Singh. The Filmfare trophy belongs to you first. Congratulations to Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh for the much-deserved awards. Here's to cinema with content. Say no to drugs."

Alia Bhatt won the Filmfare Best Actor Award (Female) for her performance as a Bihari immigrant in "Udta Punjab".

"Udta Punjab", which also stars Alia, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit, is a story that revolves around drug abuse in north of Punjab and how the youths there have succumbed to it. Shahid essayed the character of a high-on-drugs, long-haired rockstar Tommy Singh, who sings with glee and abuses with impunity.

Shahid also shared an image of the trophy and his wife Mira, with a caption that read: "Came with one stunning lady and heading home with two. Thank you Filmfare."