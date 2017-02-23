Shahid Kapoor-Warda Nadiadwala host special screening of 'Rangoon'

Actor Shahid Kapoor and Wardha Nadiadwala held a special preview of Rangoon, which is all set to make its way to the theatres, for the B-Towners.

There have been multiple screenings organised by the Rangoon team as the film is in its week of release.

Warda was accompanied by husband & the film producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Shahid came along with wife Mira Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, and director Vishal Bhardwaj, they all engaged in the cake cutting which had the impression of Rangoon poster.

Besides, other B'town celebs present were, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan, Suniel Shetty with wife, Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sonakshi Sinha, Bosco-Caesar, Sudheer Babu, Mukesh Chhabra, Rohit Dhawan, Ameesha Patel, Ahmed Khan, Hakim Aalim, Ashutosh Gowariker, Ken Ghosh, Ajit Andhare.

Although Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor were conspicuous by their absence, Team Rangoon had quite a gala evening.

Rangoon, a Casablanca-like love story set against the backdrop of the Second World War, features feisty Julia aka Kangana, Rusi aka Saif Ali Khan and the soldier Nawab aka Shahid Kapoor in pivotal roles.