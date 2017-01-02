Shahid Kapoor to embrace fatherhood for the second time?

Actor Shahid Kapoor who shared the picture of his daughter Misha Kapoor for the first time on Instagram on February 8 now hints at embracing fatherhood again.

In an exclusive interview with GQ magazine, Shahid Kapoor said, "Mira, who is just 22, would prefer to have a second kid soon as well. She wants to flip the norm, get the kids to a certain age and then be free to do what she likes."

He also revealed that his daughter Misha was unplanned. "It wasn’t planned actually, but I think we were ready for it. I was impatient to get married and have a family. My job is a lonely one I was lonely for three or four years”, the actor was quoted as saying.

Shahid Kapoor, who would turn thirty-six on February 25, shared how Mira and Misha have filled up the void in his life.

The 'Jab We Met' actor would be next seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Rangoon' alongside Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut, which is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, a day before Shahid's birthday.