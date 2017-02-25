Shahid Kapoor's 'Shandaar' life at 36

A lot of good things have been happening in Shahid Kapoor's life, from his marriage in 2015 to the grand success of Udta Punjab in 2016 followed by his greatest reason of jubilance, the birth of his beautiful daughter Misha Kapoor. At 36, he has achieved everything he had ever wished for.

In spite of having a filmy background, Shahid made it big on his own. His parents' actor Pankaj Kapoor and Neelima Azeem separated when he was just three years old and the actor moved in with his mother.

As a child, he was hugely fascinated with dance and joined Shiamak Davar's dance troop. He got a chance to appear in several Bollywood films as a background dancer. He shared the stage with actresses Aishwarya Rai and Karishma Kapoor, while he was in Shiamak's dance school.

From a background dancer in Taal to a superstar, his journey to stardom was nothing less than a roller-coaster ride.

His performance in Haider, Jab We Met and Udta Punjab made him one of the most successful Bollywood actors and the audience got to see how beautifully Shahid essays the characters offered to him. In a recent award function, Shahid Kapoor was awarded the best actor award for his spectacular performance in Udta Punjab.

Although the fans miss his chocolate boy looks, his raw and sizzling avatars in Rangoon and Udta Punjab is greatly admired too.

According to critics, Shahid Kapoor was the heart and soul of his recent flick Rangoon. In spite of Kangana Ranaut having the maximum screen space, Shahid had managed to retain his space both in the film and in audience's heart.

