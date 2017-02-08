Shahid Kapoor posts first picture of daughter Misha Kapoor

After months of hiding his little bundle of joy from the prying eyes of media, Shahid Kapoor finally posted the most adorable picture of his daughter Misha Kapoor on Instagram.

In the picture, Misha is seen playing with her mother Mira Kapoor while casting a glance at daddy Shahid Kapoor, who's busy capturing the beautiful mother-daughter moment.

Earlier, Shahid sent the world into a tizzy when he posted a rather blurred selfie with his daughter. When asked repeatedly by the media to reveal the picture of Misha, Shahid said, "I will share a picture soon, hopefully on my birthday!"

But days before his birthday he fulfilled the wish of his fans and posted an adorable picture of his wife and his daughter.

Shahid Kapoor and his wife were blessed with daughter Misha Kapoor on August 26, 2016.

