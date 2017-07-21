Shah Rukh Khan's special gift to Pritam for their amazing 'Safar'

Jab Harry met Sejal's songs are a hit among the listeners and the credit for that goes to the music composer of the film, Pritam.

Be it the peppy tracks Beech Beech Mein and Radha, or the soulful song Safar, Pritam's new album is making waves. Harry aka Shah Rukh Khan is overwhelmed with the response to the songs of his latest film and, as a token of appreciation, gifted something special to the musician!

Shah Rukh gifted Pritam a customised guitar which had Jab Harry met Sejal's posters as its design, in appreciation for composing the songs of the film.

The superstar, who is extremely fond of guitars himself thought that there is no better gift than a guitar that can mark the musical Safar between the two.

"This guitar has had a Safar of its own. Gave it to @ipritamofficial before the film & he gifted me the beautiful music of JHMS in return...," Shah Rukh tweeted,

The ace composer in response to SRK's tweet replied, "Thank you sir! This gift is extremely special to me just like#JHMS music. To pass on the goodness, I'd put this guitar on auction for charity".

The innovative strategies of mini trails and synchronised songs has generated quite the buzz among the fans who are eagerly waiting for the movie to release.

Jab Harry met Sejal is directed by Imtiaz Ali and it is scheduled to release on August 4, 2017.