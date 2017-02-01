Shah Rukh Khan promotes 'Raees' in Ahmedabad 

Shah Rukh Khan and the entire team of 'Raees' have been on a promotional spree ever since the film was released.

After promoting the film in Delhi, Hyderabad and Amritsar, team Raees has now reached Ahmedabad.

'Raees' is set against the backdrop of Gujarat and the plot deals with liquor prohibition in the state where SRK plays the role of a bootlegger. With so much to relate, it would have been impossible for Shah Rukh Khan to miss promoting the film in the 'Raees' city.

'Raees,' has been doing exceptionally well at the box office and the audience has been loving King Khan in a never-seen-before intense avatar.The film has already crossed the 100-crore mark.

Helmed by national award-winning director Rahul Dholakia, Raees stars actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani actor Mahira Khan alongside Shah Rukh Khan.