Shah Rukh Khan mourns Om Puri's death

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has condoled the death of veteran actor Om Puri and said he will miss the actor as well as his hearty laughter.

Fondly remembering the times he spent with Puri during the shoot of "Don 2" in Berlin, Shah Rukh tweeted, "Gods garden must be beautiful, he always takes the best". Will miss your laughter over the shared brandy in Berlin. Will miss you lots Omji. RIP."

Besides "Don 2", SRK and Puri also co-starred in films like "Billu", "Don", "Hey Ram" and "Maya Memsab".

Puri passed away at his residence here this morning after a massive heart attack. He was 66.