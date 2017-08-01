Shah Rukh, Anushka get grand welcome by host Manoj Tiwari

Bhojpuri actor and politician Manoj Tiwari hosted Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, who were in his hometown Varanasi for the promotion of their upcoming film ‘Jab Harry met Sejal’.

“Banaras was heartened to welcome Harry, Sejal and Imtiaz. Wish you good luck for the movie. #UPTourism @iamsrk @AnushkaSharma @ManojTiwariMP,” the Uttar Pradesh tourism said on its official handle on Tuesday.

The king of Bollywood was seen in his true ‘guide avatar’, which the 51-year-old actor is playing in ‘Jab Harry met Sejal’, releasing on 4 August 2017.

The lead actors Shah Rukh and Anushka, along with director Imtiaz Ali, visited the spiritual capital of India.

“Thank you UP tourism. Wish I could stay longer. Will be back soon to enjoy the warmth and hospitality meted out to us,” Shah Rukh thanked the city for the hospitality he received.

Soaked up in the flavours of the city, Shah Rukh went down on his knees to sing 'Lollypop Lagelu' for Anushka Sharma after being prompted by Manoj Tiwari.

