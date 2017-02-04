Shabana Azmi lays stress on vaccine for diarrhoea

Actress Shabana Azmi on Sunday emphasised the importance of rotavirus vaccine which helps prevent diarrhoea and save lives.

"India loses one child every seven minutes due to rotavirus diarrhoea. Rotavirus vaccine helps prevent this disease and save lives," Shabana tweeted.

She added: "Diarrhoea alone kills more children across the world than HIV-malaria and measles put together. Let's immunise and save every child."

Shabana, who featured in Neerja and Chalk n Duster last year, is currently tied up with Nandita Das's biopic on writer Saadat Hasan Manto.

She plays late singer-composer-actress-filmmaker Jaddanbai, mother of yesteryear actress Nargis, in the film.