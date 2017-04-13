Shabana Azmi bats for children's vaccination

Padma Shri awardee actress Shabana Azmi wants all children in the country to be fully vaccinated.

With the last week of April being celebrated as the World Immunisation Week, Shabana took to her social media account to spread awareness about vaccination and wants children to be immune as they "deserve to survive and thrive".

"Close to 89 lakh Indian children are not fully vaccinated. Let's fully immunize every child in India.Vaccines work. Increasing immunization access, community awareness is key to fighting vaccine-preventable diseases," the 66-year-old tweeted.

"Immunization, safe drinking water, hygiene, sanitation and breastfeeding are crucial for healthy children. World Immunization Week. Every child deserves to survive and thrive. Vaccination is a smart investment for a productive future," she added.