Singer-actress Selena Gomez has unveiled the single cover for her collaboration with Norwegian DJ Kygo.

"It ain't me" marks the first release from Kygo since Cloud nine last year, read a statement.

The song, to be released on Thursday, will also mark Gomez's step back into the spotlight.

While the singer is making new music, she is also busy as executive producer of the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why", an adaptation of the best-selling young adult novel